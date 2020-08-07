Politics "Of course I'm against it. Who in their right mind would think of that?" The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke out on the issue of the destruction of 30 hectares of forest and green areas on Kosutnjak. Source: B92 Friday, August 7, 2020 | 21:05 Tweet Share EPA/VLADIMIR STOJAKOVIC

A residential and business complex should spring up on an area of about 600.000 square meters.



"Of course, I am against cutting down forests in Kosutnjak. Who in their right mind would think of endangering the oasis of Belgrade?! For the past eight years, as long as the SNS is in power, we have fought for afforestation, not destruction of forests. Kosutnjak serves as the lungs of Belgrade and we should not allow them to be sacrificed for someone's personal interests", Vucic told "Kurir".