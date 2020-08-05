Politics Vučić met with the Russian Ambassador - topic of conversation - Putin's visit PHOTO Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, received the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Aleksandar Botsan Kharchenko. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 5, 2020 | 12:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ INSTAGRAM "BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV

He discussed with him the current issues of Serbian-Russian relations and bilateral cooperation, especially the realization of concrete agreements and joint projects.



The two interlocutors expressed hope that the circumstances will soon allow both countries to fully commit to the realization of joint plans for cooperation in various fields.



They also expressed the expectation that they would enable more frequent interstate contacts and exchange of high-level visits, so that the announced visit of President Putin would be prepared in the best way.



Vučić and Botsan Kharchenko discussed the course of the dialogue between Belgrade and Priština, especially the missing and internally displaced persons, as well as the economic issues



The two interlocutors agreed that it would be essential to implement previously reached agreements between Belgrade and Pristina, especially those concerning the Union of Serbian Municipalities.