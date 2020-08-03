Politics Srdjan Nogo and Zoran Radojicic arrested Former MPs Srdjan Nogo and Zoran Radojicic were arrested today in Sarajevska Street in Belgrade, after which they were ordered detention for up to 48 hours Source: Tanjug Monday, August 3, 2020 | 16:19 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/bs

They were arrested for the crime of inciting a violent change in the constitutional order, Nogo's lawyer Marko Pusica told Tanjug.



Police are also expected to search the apartment during the afternoon, and Pusica believes that his client Nogo was arrested, because he announced the use of a paintball rifle in front of the parliament.



Nogo's parliamentary immunity was terminated today, since the mandate of the MPs in the new convocation was confirmed.



Nogo was arrested more than three weeks ago as a leader of protest in front of the Serbian Parliament, when he did not invoke immunity, but the court also refused to order his detention.



Nogo and Radojicic will be questioned in the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office within 48 hours, after which it will be known whether the prosecutor will ask for their further detention.

Interior Ministry confirmed

Members of the Belgrade police arrested S. N. (39) and Z. R. (45) from Belgrade, on suspicion of having committed a crime of inciting the change by force of constitutional order and the toppling of the highest state bodies with the intention of endangering the constitutional order.



A statement from the Ministry of the Interior states that the suspects have been detained for up to 48 hours and that they will be brought to the competent prosecutor's office, along with a criminal charges.