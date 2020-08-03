Politics Serbia got a new National Assembly PHOTO Today, Serbia had a new convocation of the National Assembly Source: Tanjug Monday, August 3, 2020 | 13:49 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

The mandate for all 250 elected deputies has been confirmed.



The deputies then took an oath to read as follows:



"I swear that I will perform the duty of a People's Deputy devotedly, honestly, conscientiously and faithfully to the Constitution, defend human and minority rights and civil liberties and serve the citizens of Serbia, truth and justice to the best of my knowledge and skills!"



The list "Aleksandar Vucic - For our children" will have the most deputies, 188, the Socialist Party of Serbia - United Serbia will have 32 deputies, Serbian Patriotic Alliance (SPAS) will have 11 deputies, while the Union of Vojvodina Hungarians will have 9 deputies.



Muamer Zukorlic's Justice and Reconciliation Party will have four deputies in parliament, the Sandzak SDA three seats and the "Albanian Democratic Alternative - United Valley" three deputies.



The first session of the National Assembly, until the election of the President of the National Assembly, will be chaired by the oldest Member of Parliament (Chairman), and he will be assisted in his work by the four youngest deputies.



The session was chaired by the oldest Smilja Tišma (SPS), and was assisted by the four youngest MPs, Nikola Lazić (SNS), Sofija Maksimović (SPAS), Nandor Kiš (SVM) and Dubravka Kralj (SPS).



MPs observed pandemic precautionary measures, wearing masks and keeping a distance. MPs, media representatives and employees in the assembly had their temperatures measured at the entrance to the building, and they all received masks and gloves, while in the hall itself, the deputies were physically separated by plexiglass partitions.

