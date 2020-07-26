Politics Vucic: We are ready to face a much heavier wave of coronavirus VIDEO / PHOTO President Vucic is visiting the 15th Tank Battalion of the 1st Army Brigade in the "Bosko Palkovljevic Pinki" barracks in Sremska Mitrovica Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, July 26, 2020 | 11:29 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

The President was welcomed in the barracks by the honorary unit of the Serbian Army Guard.



Vucic attends demonstrations of the capabilities of the tank company and the firing line of the 128 mm M77 "Fire" multi-barrel rocket launchers, as well as the demonstration of the modernized artillery battery of the "Oganj" (Fire) system and the practical training of the tank company.



The ability of the tank company was shown on 13 M84 tanks, which also showed the practical training of that company, as well as on two types of trainers, one of which is computer-led.



The show is attended by the Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin, the Minister of Agriculture Branislav Nedimovic, the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army Milan Mojsilovic, and the Commander of the 15th Tank Battalion, Major Borislav Krnjajic.



The development of the "Fire" rocket launcher with control firing was completed last year, and in addition to having a new INS (inertial navigation system) and receiving numerous digitalizations and improvements to the communication system, it also has a significantly higher speed of use.



From the arrival on the firing position to the firing of the combat set, the digitized "Fire" took three minutes, while the model that has been in use so far needed 26 minutes.



According to media reports, Serbia has officially asked the United States for approval to purchase 20 fighter-bomber.



As it is stated, on the initiative of President Vucic, it was decided to maximally strengthen the potentials of the Serbian Army and to buy American bombers after the purchase of Russian "MiG 29".



The media state that Washington has not yet responded to Belgrade's request, and that in case of refusal, it is possible to purchase Russian "Sukhoi-25" bombers.

During the tour of the barracks, President Vucic had the opportunity to talk to the soldiers, wishing them good work.



In the course of the visit, he got acquainted with all the capacities in detail, but he also promised that the state would do its best to further modernize the army.



"We want to improve and modernize the Serbian Army," Vucic said.

"We are the strongest in the region when it comes to tank capacities"

"Here in Sremska Mitrovica, it seems to me that we could see the training, preparation, dedication in the work of our tankers, but also the changes we are making," Vucic said at the press conference.



According to him, we cannot monitor NATO donations to the surrounding countries when it comes to weapons, but we must fight alone.



Now, according to Vucic, we have hangars for tanks for the first time, and we are the strongest in the region in tank capacities.



“In any case, a lot is ahead of us,” he says.



We as a neutral country must be "on our own," the president added.



When it comes to Croatia and the MiG that that country cannot procure until 2024, he says that their skies are guarded by NATO, while we have chosen to be our own masters.



"We have renewed a good part of the aviation," he says, adding that we will look for further strengthening.



According to him, the situation in our country is much better than it was.



Asked to comment on Kosovo Prime Minister Hotti's statement that Pristina will continue to lobby for membership in international organizations and what Serbia's response will be when it comes to continuing the dialogue, Vucic said three things were important.



"Firstly - the word of the Albanians from Pristina means nothing, nor their signature. Secondly - it is expected that no one from international organizations will react, maybe they will tell them something in our presence. Thirdly - we must keep the peace and stability, showing that we are rational people, that we are a reliable partner and people who want peace and compromise”, he says.



According to him, we will continue with the derecognition campaign and we will be more successful, if none of the foreign actors prevents them in the further process of lobbying for the presence in international organizations.



"We will wait to see the first organization they want to join or the first country that wants to recognize Kosovo's independence, and then we will continue our campaign," he said.



The Americans, Turks and Germans are taking care of their child, President Aleksandar Vucic said, commenting on the news that another contingent of armored vehicles from the USA has arrived in Kosovo and Metohija.



Vucic says that the Serbian security services are familiar with that delivery and that Serbia immediately knows what is coming to Kosovo and Metohija, and adds that the hammers arrived in Kosovo and Metohija on July 20.



"We know what they get and what they have," Vucic said, adding that the other day he said that it was unlikely that "leopard" tanks would be delivered to Kosovo and Metohija from Germany.



Vucic says that the Hummers are beautiful vehicles, but that he would not compare those small "4x4" vehicles with the giants such as "6x6 or 8x8".



"Americans, Turks, Germans, they all take care of their beloved child... And that's all right. It's so nice, for the exhibition," the president remarked in response to a question from a journalist in Sremska Mitrovica, where he visited the 15th tank battalion of the First Brigade of the Land Army in the "Bosko Palkovljevic Pinki" barracks and attended demonstrations of the capabilities of the tank company and the modernized artillery battery of the "Fire" system.



The commander of the Kosovo Security Forces, Rahman Rama, confirmed for Radio Free Europe today that the second part of the contingent of armored vehicles from the United States of America arrived in Kosovo and Metohija on Saturday.



According to him, the delivery of this contingent is connected with the agreement that the so-called Kosovo signed with the USA last year.

"I expect that things will get better next week"

When it comes to the coronavirus, Vucic said that we are ready to face a much heavier wave of coronavirus in the fall.



"I expect improvement next week," he says.



Our struggle is to test as many people as possible, as well as to save as many lives as possible. In July and June, in addition to the coronavirus, we have fewer dead in the whole of Serbia than at this time last year.



He says that the Crisis Staff will always have his full support.



"I am convinced that we will fight and that it will show in numbers next week. I believe that there will be improvement and a smaller number of infected people. We are doing everything we can, the state has ensured that there are no shortages, crowds, queues, we have hired the army where necessary. I'm grateful to the nurses and doctors who fight every day, without asking for anything, they just do their job," he says.



When asked to comment on the attacks on members of the Crisis Staff, Vucic said that those who find fault with the Crisis Staff members speak best for themselves if they expect a contagious disease to be their ally.



"When someone expects a contagious disease to be his ally, that really says it all. It's hard for them to say there is no equipment, we took care of it, we keep the situation under control and we send respirators to hospitals in Serbia every day. When they can't say anything else, that then they attack the Crisis Staff. We are not waging a political battle", he says.



Support for the criticizing opposition fell to 4 percent, because, according to the president, "the people will not fight against the doctors."