Politics Brnabic: Awful lie of AFP about the father of the guy who said "Dad, this is for you" AFP reports that Ljubisa Djuric died of COVID-19 in the Zemun hospital while waiting for a respirator, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says this is a terrible lie. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 23, 2020 | 10:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NIKOLA ANDJIC/bs

"What AFP published is a terrible lie, and I will talk about it at the press conference today at 3 pm," the Prime Minister said when asked by Tanjug to comment on the report of the French Press, which was transmitted by Nedeljnik weekly.



The AFP stated that the report from the Zemun hospital shows that Ljubisa Djuric was waiting to be transferred to the hospital's respiratory center, where no respirators were available at the time, Nedeljnik reported.



Ljubisa Djuric died at the Zemun Hospital on April 12, and his son, Petar Djuric, who took part in the demonstrations in Belgrade and became known to the public for his statement "I'm sorry, this is for you, dad", told N1 that his father died because at that point there was no respirator in the hospital.