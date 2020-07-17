Politics "Kosovo authorities intend to abolish Special Court" The Kosovo authorities intend to abolish the Special Court, lawyer Branislav Tapuskovic told Kosovo Online. Source: Kosovo online Friday, July 17, 2020 | 12:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Kushtrim Ternava

He adds that nothing will come out of the indictment against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.



Tapuskovic assessed that the interrogation of Thaci in the Special Prosecutor's Office in The Hague and his statement that the prosecution did not ask him anything about the "Yellow House", indicate that the subject of conversation was not an indictment.



"They were not interested in the indictment at all. They talked about everything else, except about it. You can see that the attempt initiated by Haradinaj in Kosovo, and Thaci also joined that campaign, to abolish that court is underway. They founded that court. The court was established under the laws and the Constitution of Kosovo, and the decree on its establishment was signed by Thaci. As he signed it then, he will now put the law out of force", Tapuskovic said.



He states that the international community has nothing to do with that court, except that it was relocated to the territory of the Netherlands for security reasons, and that the judges and prosecutors are foreigners.



"You can see that they are protesting in Kosovo and asking how it is possible that Thaci was indicted by the Special Prosecutor at all. The prosecutor filed the indictment precisely because Thaci is in a hurry to abolish that court. The decree on the proclamation of the Special Court was signed by Thaci. Now ,he will abolish it", Tapuskovic firmly believes.



He believes that the fact that nothing concrete is said in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which has been re-launched, supports his claim. He believes that Thaci intends to return to negotiations with Serbia, despite everything, because he has led everything so far.



"Who knows when we will find out anything about the contents of that indictment. You can see that he did not say a word about it. The question is whether Thaci will be indicted at all. He is not yet in the status of an accused, but a suspect, and if that indictment is not confirmed, he will not be indicted. The indictment cannot enter into force until it is confirmed by the pre-trial judge", Tapuskovic concluded.