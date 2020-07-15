Politics Vucic: Vaccine by the end of the year; We need 10 days of hard discipline VIDEO Touring the construction site of the Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases "Dedinje 2", Aleksandar Vucic also spoke about the situation with the coronavirus. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 13:15 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

"We are facing a big problem with the number of infected people. There are probably more of them today than yesterday. Belgrade and Novi Sad, as we expected, are creating big problems for us," the president said.



"We are in talks with a country that has already finished the vaccine and is already giving that vaccine to a certain population. We hope that we can have the vaccine in Serbia by the end of the year," Vucic said.



"In the next two or three days, we expect an increase to reach the period when people have gathered. I am worried about the situation of our doctors. We don't have more hospitals, they are all ours, we have a large influx of people with a more severe clinical picture" , the president explained during his address to the media.



"We need 10 days of hard discipline. I don't know why we ran away from the most difficult measures, I will never understand that," he added.



Vucic said that the state will do its best to make Serbia among the first 30 countries in the world that will have the vaccine.



"The situation in Serbia is not easy, but it is easier than elsewhere in Europe," Vucic said, referring to the consequences of the coronavirus on the economy.



While answering journalists' questions, Vucic also spoke about the meetings on the formation of the new government, as well as the continuation of the dialogue with Pristina.



"I had correct meetings with Zukorlic and our partners, SVM, I listened to the proposal and in the next 10-15 days, we will meet again and I will announce what I think about it and who I will propose for prime minister," Vucic said.



He said that two topics were on the agenda in the continuation of the dialogue on Thursday.



"Missing and internally displaced persons and the economy are priority topics on the agenda. We are ready, I am taking care of everything that is in my power, and we will fight, people know that," Vucic said.



During the conversation with the journalists, the President also referred to the protests that started last week in Belgrade and several other cities in Serbia.



As he stated, it is not clear to him what is happening, when the party that can form the government on its own (SNS) is completely silent.



"I received the results of a serious research, people resent the violence that happened. Serbs will not betray their state, they will not allow you to overthrow the state in order to come to power," Vucic said.