LIVE on TV B92 and B92.net: Vucic tours the construction works on "Dedinje 2" VIDEO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, is visiting the works on the construction of the Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases "Dedinje 2" in Belgrade

EPA-EFE Georgi Licovski
You can follow the address of the President of Serbia during the tour of the works live on B92 television and the B92.net portal.

Vucic started his visit at 12 o'clock, and talks with the authorities about the contents of the future hospital. As it was said, it will be the largest cardiovascular hospital in this region, built according to all world standards.

