Politics Media: Vucic starts talks on the composition of the Government Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, scheduled consultations for the formation of the new Government, the media report. Source: B92 Sunday, July 12, 2020 | 13:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Koča Sulejmanović

As planned, a meeting with the leader of the Sandzak SDA, Sulejman Ugljanin, is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 am, and immediately after that, at 10 am, the president will meet with representatives of the Albanian Democratic Alternative.



A meeting with the leader of the Justice and Reconciliation Party, Muamer Zukorlic, is scheduled for Wednesday, and then on the same day with the leader of the SVM, Istvan Pastor.



Consultations with the leader of the Serbian Patriotic Alliance (SPAS), Aleksandar Sapic, will be held on Friday, July 17, at 9 am, and on Monday, July 20, with the head of the Socialists - Ivica Dacic.



Consultations with the SNS are also planned for Tuesday, July 21, at 9 o'clock.