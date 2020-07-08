Politics 0

Vucic at the video summit "Europe without censorship" PHOTO

Serbian President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic participated today via a video link in the summit "Europe without Censorship", Office for Media relations announced

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Printscreen/Instagram buducnostsrbijeav
Foto: Printscreen/Instagram buducnostsrbijeav

The prime ministers of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and Slovenia, Janez Jansa, are also taking part in the summit.

Vucic posted a photo of himself sitting in front of the flag of the three countries participating in the summit on the Instagram profile of Buducnostsrbijeav. ﻿

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vucic will address the nation

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will address the nation today, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced today.

Politics Wednesday, July 8, 2020 11:09 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Vucic will address the public

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will address the public this afternoon

Politics Tuesday, July 7, 2020 10:15 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE Koca Sulejmanovic
page 1 of 19 go to page