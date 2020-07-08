Vucic at the video summit "Europe without censorship" PHOTO
Serbian President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic participated today via a video link in the summit "Europe without Censorship", Office for Media relations announcedSource: Tanjug
The prime ministers of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and Slovenia, Janez Jansa, are also taking part in the summit.
Vucic posted a photo of himself sitting in front of the flag of the three countries participating in the summit on the Instagram profile of Buducnostsrbijeav.