Politics Vucic at the video summit "Europe without censorship" PHOTO Serbian President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic participated today via a video link in the summit "Europe without Censorship", Office for Media relations announced Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 8, 2020 | 11:19 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/Instagram buducnostsrbijeav

The prime ministers of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and Slovenia, Janez Jansa, are also taking part in the summit.



Vucic posted a photo of himself sitting in front of the flag of the three countries participating in the summit on the Instagram profile of Buducnostsrbijeav. ﻿