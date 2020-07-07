Politics Vucic will address the public The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will address the public this afternoon Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Koca Sulejmanovic

Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced that Vucic will speak about the talks on the formation of the new Government of the Republic of Serbia, the resumption of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and the plans for suppressing the COVID-19 epidemic.



President's media office announced that the Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali and the Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar will attend the press conference.



The press conference, in compliance with all epidemiological recommendations for protection, will be held at 6 pm, it is stated in the announcement. You can follow the address of the President of Serbia live on B92 TV and B92.net.