Politics "If Trump wins, it will be easier for Serbia" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that if the current US President Donald Trump gets a second mandate, the position of Serbia would be somewhat easier. Source: Tanjug Sunday, June 28, 2020 | 10:01

"I do not believe in big changes in American policy, but I do believe in small changes in the US policy, which would be of great importance for Serbia," Vucic said in an interview with today's "Kurir".



He added that he could not elaborate on the details because it would make Serbia's position worse and put the American partners in an awkward position.