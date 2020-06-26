Politics Vucic met with Ursula von der Leyen, Olivér Várhelyi, Miroslav Lajčák VIDEO / PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, began his official visit to Brussels with a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 26, 2020 | 12:12 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav

Before the meeting with the Serbian President, which started at around 9 am at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, von der Leyen assessed that this would be an important opportunity to discuss reforms on the EU path and the long-term recovery of the region.



The talks between President Vucic and EC President von der Leyen are expected to include European Commission support for Serbia on the path to European integration and the fight against the consequences of COVID-19, a progress report the Commission is preparing for autumn for Serbia and all accession countries, and a European economic investment package for the region. ﻿

After the meeting with the President of the European Commission, the President of Serbia met with the Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, at the same premises.

The President of Serbia also met with the EU Special Representative for the Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajcak.



Vucic and Lajčák also talked in Belgrade at the beginning of this week. On that occasion, Lajcak stated that he expects the dialogue to continue in July and that, as a mediator, he is not there to force an agreement that they do not want, but to help reach a sustainable solution acceptable to "all parties".



