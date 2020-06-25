Politics Member of the KLA General Staff delivered to The Hague: "Dad was invited by EULEX..." Former member of the Kosovo Liberation Army's General Staff, Adem Zogjani, was sent to the Special Court in The Hague, his son Liridon Zogjani announced today Source: Kosovo online Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 23:58 Tweet Share Kael Alford/Stringer/Getty images/Ilustracija

As Kosovo online reports, Zogjani's son Liridon pointed out in a post on his Facebook account that EULEX called his father this morning and from there sent him to The Hague without prior announcement or informing him and his family.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor's Office called his father because of the events during the war. ﻿



Zogjani's deportation to The Hague comes a day after the Office of the Special Prosecutor of the Special Court confirmed that it had indicted Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) leader Kadri Veseli, as well as other KLA officials.



In the last local elections in Kosovo, Zogjani was the PDK's candidate for mayor of Kosovo Polje Municipality.