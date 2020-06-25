Politics Thaci's first post-indictment announcement: KLA PHOTO After it was announced that an indictment had been filed against him, Hashim Thaci sent a clear message by changing the cover photo on his Facebook profile Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 13:17 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Namely, the President of the interim Kosovo institutions set the emblem of the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army.



He posted the photo around 11 o'clock and it shows a black background with the emblem of the so-called KLA.



This is Thaci's first post on Facebook after the indictment against him was published yesterday, under which he is charged with a number of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, enforced disappearance, persecution and torture.