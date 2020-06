Politics Meeting of Vucic and Shoigu in Moscow PHOTO During his stay in Moscow, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic greeted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 12:15 Tweet Share Foto: Dimitrije Goll Kesevic

They met after a military parade at Moscow Red Square.



During the parade, the Guard of the Serbian Army also presented itself, which Vucic proudly greeted.

Foto: Dimitrije Goll Kesevic

"With a great friend of Serbia, the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu," President Vucic posted on his Instagram account "avucic".