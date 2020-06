Politics Vucic prepared two gifts for Putin PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will meet today with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 16:42 Tweet Share EPA/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL

For that occasion, Vucic prepared two gifts.



He will present Putin with the icon of "Almighty Jesus" from the 19th century and a monograph on the fallen soldiers of the Red Army on the territory of Yugoslavia.

Foto: B92