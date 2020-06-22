Politics New REC data: 62.73 percent of the electorate processed, 3 lists passed the threshold The Republic Election Commission processed 62.73 percent of the votes. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 22, 2020 | 12:51 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Srdjan Suki

Preliminary results show that the Serbian Progressive Party won 61.39 percent of the votes, the SPS-JS coalition 10.39 and SPAS - Serbian Patriotic Alliance, Aleksandar Sapic - 3.71 percent of the votes, the REC told Tanjug.



The REC inspected more than 69.54 percent of polling stations by 10:15 a.m. today, which presents 62.73 percent of the electorate.



The first three lists, which were the only ones to pass the census, are followed by the Movement for the Renewal of the Kingdom of Serbia with 2.68 percent, the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians with 2.48 percent and the Sovereignists with 2.24 percent of the vote.



According to the REC data, the Broom 2020 movement won 2.16 percent, Serbian Radical Party 2.08 percent of the votes, and the other lists won below two percent of the votes.



The republican parliament includes three lists that have passed the threshold and the parties of national minorities, and according to preliminary projections, SNS will have 189 deputies, the SPS-JS coalition 32 deputies, and the SPAS list 12 deputies.



Final results of the elections will be announced no later than Thursday at 8 p.m.