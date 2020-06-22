REC: 61% of the electorate has been processed - SNS, SPS and SPAS above the threshold
The Republic Election Commission (REC) inspected more than 68 percent of polling stations during the night, which is about 61 percent of the electorateSource: RTS
According to these preliminary results, in addition to the SNS, which won the largest number of votes, only the coalition of SPS-JS and SPAS of Aleksandar Sapic and the parties of national minorities are currently entering the parliament.
Preliminary results show that SNS won 61.24 percent of the vote, SPS-JS 10.43 and SPAS Aleksandar Sapic 3.73 percent of the vote.
The Republic Election Commission says that less than 40% of the voting material remains to be processed, and the final results will be announced no later than Thursday at 8 p.m.
According to the instructions of the Republic Election Commission, the voting material from Kosovo and Metohija, from Kosovo Pomoravlje District, was delivered to Vranje an hour and a half after midnight, accompanied by the OSCE and members of the polling boards, RTS reports.