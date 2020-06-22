Politics REC: 61% of the electorate has been processed - SNS, SPS and SPAS above the threshold The Republic Election Commission (REC) inspected more than 68 percent of polling stations during the night, which is about 61 percent of the electorate Source: RTS Monday, June 22, 2020 | 10:02 Tweet Share

According to these preliminary results, in addition to the SNS, which won the largest number of votes, only the coalition of SPS-JS and SPAS of Aleksandar Sapic and the parties of national minorities are currently entering the parliament.



Preliminary results show that SNS won 61.24 percent of the vote, SPS-JS 10.43 and SPAS Aleksandar Sapic 3.73 percent of the vote.



The Republic Election Commission says that less than 40% of the voting material remains to be processed, and the final results will be announced no later than Thursday at 8 p.m.



According to the instructions of the Republic Election Commission, the voting material from Kosovo and Metohija, from Kosovo Pomoravlje District, was delivered to Vranje an hour and a half after midnight, accompanied by the OSCE and members of the polling boards, RTS reports.