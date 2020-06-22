Politics "Important day for Serbia" EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, in the first reaction after the parliamentary elections, said he would work with the new government on reforms Source: RTS Sunday, June 21, 2020 | 23:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

"Important day for #Serbia with parliamentary and local elections. Looking forward to working with new government on EU related matters", Olivér Várhelyi posted on Tweeter.



EU Commissioner added that he will be committed to help Serbia move forward quickly towards EU accession and "to support economic recovery in the wake of #COVID-19 crisis",Várhelyi concluded.