Politics Vucic arrived at the SNS election headquarters PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, arrived at the election headquarters of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) Source: B92 Sunday, June 21, 2020 | 19:42 Tweet Share Foto: Filip Čukanović

He reached the SNS premises just before 7 p.m.



Our reporter from the election headquarters, Filip Cukanovic, reports that a large number of journalist teams are present. As he said, the arrival of other SNS officials is expected.