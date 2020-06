Politics Vucic voted, waited in line at the polling station PHOTO The President of Serbia and the leader of the list entitled "For our children", Aleksandar Vucic, voted today around noon in New Belgrade Source: Tanjug Sunday, June 21, 2020 | 13:54 Tweet Share Foto: Silvija Slamnig, Kurir

Vucic came to the polling station to the "Zepter International" building alone.



He cast his vote with a large presence of domestic and foreign media teams, and the president waited in line to perform his duty.