Politics How the politicians voted, some of them came accompanied by security, others did not Parliamentary, provincial and local elections are being held in Serbia today Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, June 21, 2020 | 11:45

The election silence lasts until the polls close, and you can read below which Serbian politicians voted and where.

Djuric first to vote in Vracar

FOTO TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC/bs

The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija and the vice president of the Serbian Progressive Party, Marko Djuric, voted this morning at 7 am in the local community of Cvetni trg in Vracar.



He was the first to cast his vote, and he came to the polling station in the company of his daughter.



Polling stations for regular parliamentary, provincial and local elections were opened in Serbia at 7 am this morning, which will be closed at 8 pm, until the election silence lasts.



6.584.376 voters have the right to vote, who can vote at 8.385 polling stations and choose between a total of 21 parties, coalitions or lists, which need to pass the three percent threshold to enter parliament.

Deputy Mayor of Belgrade voted in Vracar

FOTO TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC/bs

The member of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party, Goran Vesic, voted this morning at around 7.30 am in the Third Belgrade Gymnasium, at polling station number 5.



Vesic came to the polls in the company of his wife.



Nedimovic voted in Sremska Mitrovica

FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Branislav Nedimovic, the Minister of Agriculture and the first on the list "Aleksandar Vucic - for our children", voted this morning at the polling station in Sremska Mitrovica.



Leaders of the Serbian List voted in North Mitrovica

This morning at 07:00, polling stations were opened in the elections for the Assembly of Serbia and in North Mitrovica, and since the opening, a high turnout of citizens has been recorded, Kosovo online reports.



At around 8 o'clock, the president of the Serbian List, Goran Rakic voted, along with the acting mayor of North Mitrovica, Aleksandar Spiric, the vice-president of the Serbian List, Igor Simic, and candidates for deputies in the Assembly of Serbia from Kosovo.



Accompanied by a large number of citizens of North Mitrovica, they came to the polling stations located in the Technical School in that city.



Today, 15.236 citizens have the right to vote in North Mitrovica, who can vote at 22 polling stations.

Cedomir Jovanovic voted in New Belgrade

Cedomir Jovanovic, the president of the LDP and the first on the list number 20 of the Coalition for Peace, voted this morning at polling station number 5 in New Belgrade.



Jovanovic came to the polling station accompanied by security.

Zvezdan Milovanovic voted in Nis

SNS commissioner in Nis, Zvezdan Milovanovic, voted this morning in that city.



He voted at the polling station in the elementary school "Kole Rasic".

Milos Jovanovic also voted

FOTO TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC/bs Object name: IZBORI GLASANJE JOVANOVIC

Member of the Presidency of the "Broom2020" movement and leader of the Democratic Party of Serbia, Milos Jovanovic, voted this morning at the polling station in the elementary school "Jovan Miodragovic" in Vracar.

Milica Djurdjevic voted in Vozdovac

Milica Djurdjevic was the first on the list of "Zavetnici" to vote in the municipality of Vozdovac in Belgrade.

The president of JS is voting with his family

The President of United Serbia, MP and President of the Assembly of the City of Jagodina, Dragan Markovic Palma, voted this morning at 09:00 in Koncarevo near Jagodina.



Markovic came to the polling station with his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and mother, according to his Facebook page.

Sapic voted at a school in New Belgrade

FOTO TANJUG/ SRPSKI PATRIOTSKI SAVEZ

The holder of the electoral list Victory for Serbia and the president of the Serbian Patriotic Alliance, Aleksandar Sapic, voted today at 9 o'clock. He voted at the polling station in the elementary school "Ivan Gundulic" in New Belgrade.

Zukorlic accompanied by his wife and daughter

SPP fb page

The holder of the list of the Party of Justice and Reconciliation, academician Muamer Zukorlic, accompanied by his wife and daughter, casted his vote.