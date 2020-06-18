Politics "Go to the polls for yourself, for your children, it is important that we are united" Leader of the Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vucic, called on all citizens to go to the polls, because, as he said, it is important for us to be united Source: B92 Thursday, June 18, 2020 | 23:36 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/ TV B92

Vucic thanked the citizens of Serbia for showing discipline and responsibility, and asked them to go to the polls.



He reiterated that he does not want the party he leads to become like some that have turned it into a personal business, and he said that he believes in the strength and energy of the SNS youth and told them that the most important thing is to fight.



"That is why we can achieve results united, it is important for us to unite before important talks on Kosovo. We want to increase salaries and pensions, we can only do that if we are united and go to the polls," he said.



He apologized to his children for everything they had to go through during the campaign.



"I feel sorry for Danilo, I feel sorry for Milica and Vukan. I thank them that after everything they have suffered because of me, they love their dad the most in the world. That is why I call on all people to fight together, to go to the polls, to bring back our children scattered worldwide and to save those who are here," Vucic said.



"I call on all citizens of Serbia to go to the polls for themselves, their parents and their children. To show the whole world how united we are, because Serbia can, will and must win in the economy and in terms of growth. I want to bring as much as possible children back to our homeland, to our Serbia", Vucic concluded.



"If you don't change yourself, if you don't study, if you don't act more responsibly, time will eat you up," Vucic said, adding that they still have a lot to learn.



As he said, he talked to them several times.



"When I tell them - I am an ordinary man, they have 3 minutes to convince him why they should vote for you. This is a school you have to go through. People are great and that is why they are here today," Vucic said.



He said that it was important for them to fight, no matter how many mistakes they make.



"It is easy to be a lazy observer, but it is important to work even if you make mistakes. It is important to keep working, regardless of someone's criticisms," Vucic said.