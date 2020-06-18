Politics Vucic openly on the issue what the EU is asking of us: Is that enough? It's not EU's idea is that Serbia stops opposing Kosovo's UN membership, but they still do not know what to offer in return. We'll face fierce changes around July 15 Source: Beta, Vecernje novosti Thursday, June 18, 2020 | 09:41 Tweet Share TANJUG/ PREDSEDNISTVO SRBIJE/bs

This was stated by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, in an interview for "Vecernje novosti".



At the beginning of the conversation, the President of Serbia was asked if he was traveling to Washington with a white flag, to which he replied that it was meaningless.



"I am not one of those who like to punch their chests and utter harsh words, heroic slogans, but that anyone from Serbia, who will be in the delegation, will carry a white flag, that is meaningless. We have our red-blue-white flag, and we carry it in our hearts, we will have it in front of us. There were white flags in the name of Serbia countless times before, and they shouted heroic slogans. Things are measured by deeds, not by the words you say. This is important to us, you can't refuse the invitation of the White House, but... ", Vucic said.



The President of Serbia also said that he was not able to sense what the proposal of the United States will be, but that he could predict what the proposal of the European Union could be.



"I think their idea now is to tell us that we don't oppose Kosovo's membership in the UN, but they don't know what to offer us. So we don't have to formally recognize Kosovo, but we don't mind it's getting a seat in the UN", Vucic said, for today's edition of "Vecernje novosti'.



"I expect," Vucic continued, "for Europe to say that we will become a member of EU in a few years and then, we will be in a rough situation, but that is not enough."



"Serbia must be offered much more," Vucic said.



On the conclusion that Kosovo President Hashim Thaci repeated his request that the goal of the agreement is mutual recognition, Vucic reminded that "Donald Trump also tweeted on the occasion of mutual recognition."



"He also talked about that in the letter to me and Thaci, which is much more important. I don't think that America will change its position, nor will Germany and France. But will we agree and say to Thaci - well done , you got everything, all I can say is - it will not be like that", Vucic said.



As he stated, "it will be difficult and we will be exposed to the heaviest pressures."



"Regardless of whether it will happen in Brussels or the White House," Vucic emphasized.