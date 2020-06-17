Politics Vucic: If SNS doesn't win an absolute majority, it will not ask for a mandate SNS leader Aleksandar Vucic said that SNS led the cleanest campaign of the ruling party since the introduction of multi-party system in the country. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 | 22:55 Tweet Share FOTO> TANJUG / TARA RADOVANOVIC / an

He said on RTS 2 that it is of special importance for the SNS to show respect for the citizens of Serbia.



"We decided not to send video materials, but to come to the studio, to introduce ourselves. We talk about what we did and present our plans," Vucic said.



He said the SNS ran the cleanest campaign the ruling party had ever run.



"We did not insult any list or candidate, we did not talk about others, we did not mention their names. We did not react to the most terrible insults, we did not whine when they destroyed our billboards, banned the video, when they insulted our family or children. In the first place, we presented our plan and program", Vucic said.



When asked if he was calm while listening to political opponents, even during their presentation on the public service, he answered: "I felt strangely calm."



"Because apart from insults on my own account, I have not heard anything about plans and programs. The more they appeared on TV, the more arrogant they were, the more they insulted, their popularity dropped accordingly," Vucic said.



He said that the elections are important for the SNS, because they should put a stamp on four years of hard work.



"It is very important for us how many votes we will get, every vote is important," he said.

Everyone at the polling station will be protected from the coronavirus

He added that all members of the election commissions will have masks and gloves, and that people do not have to worry about the coronavirus.



"You just come and vote, you leave, and you don't take any risks," Vucic said.



He stated that in the whole of Serbia, excluding Novi Pazar, southern Serbia and Belgrade, there are no more problems as far as coronavirus is concerned.



"Belgrade is literally everything we got today. But, these are not symptoms like they were two months ago. Older people should be preserved, be careful," he added.

"If SNS does not win an absolute majority, it will not seek a mandate to form a government"

Vucic said that he would like a significant number of Serbian citizens to go to the polls.



"We will not agree to that kind of blackmail, if others can form a government, I will give them that chance. If the party does not win an absolute majority, it will not ask for a mandate for the composition of the government," he said, warning that every vote is important for SNS.



He added that it is important for Serbia to have a responsible and strong parliament due to the challenges that Serbia faces in the coming period.



"I am convinced that we are facing the acceleration of European integration, and at the same time we must preserve our friendship with China and Russia," Vucic pointed out.



Vucic asked what would happen to the workers in Smederevo, if Serbia gave up cooperation with China.



"We had a five to ten times less powerful army, there was no equipment and weapons. We do not need that for wars, but to act preventively," Vucic said.



He mentioned that he opened seven factories in Nis and added that by 2022, it will be possible to travel by fast railway.

The Assembly will confirm the solution to the Kosovo problem

Vucic said that it is goes without saying that he will seek the support of the Assembly of Serbia for the solution of the Kosovo problem.



"Certainly, the Assembly must have the decisive word on that, I have no problem with that," he said.

"People should show on the elections that they respect hard work"

According to him, the Serbian Progressive Party has left many years of hard work behind, and he would like people to show trust to those who worked.



"We made mistakes, I apologized to the people several times for everything. We fought at the same time. I beg people not to support those who just like to criticize," he noted.



Vucic added "look at what we have done, how our schools and faculties look like".



"I would like people to show that they respect work," Vucic said.



As he said, he managed to replace the paradigm of "whining" with the paradigm of success.



"We can win in the economy and in everything else," he said.



When asked if he was satisfied with the response to the coronavirus epidemic, Vucic said that the state listened to the profession and would do the same again.



"Today, the virus is undoubtedly weaker. When you have a total of 17 or 20 on a respirator, not 150, it means that the situation is getting better. People must continue to be careful," he warned.



According to him, he is proud that there was no shortage of supplies, and that the only food that was not available anywhere in the world was peas.



"Our state is very strong, much stronger than some thought," he said.