Politics Lajcak in Pristina: I know the exact dates, but I can't share it with you EU Special Envoy for Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak arrived in Pristina and said that dialogue in Brussels is important because Kosovo's future is in the EU Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 16, 2020 | 21:10 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/ Yarr65

Lajcak told reporters in Pristina that he knew the dates of the meetings for the resumption of the dialogue in Brussels, but that he could not announce them for now, Pristina media reported.



"I have dates, but I can't share them with you for now, because I have to coordinate with partners and we don't have time to lose", Lajcak said.



As he stated, he is aware of the meeting of the representatives of Belgrade and Pristina in Washington on June 27, but according to him, the most important thing is to start a dialogue, because the future of Kosovo is in the European Union.



In Pristina, Lajcak should meet with the President and Prime Minister of Kosovo Interim institutions, Hashim Thaci and Avdullah Hoti, as well as with the President of the Kosovo Assembly, Vjosa Osmani.