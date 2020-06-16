Politics Lajcak in Pristina for a "second time" EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak is on his way to Pristina Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 16, 2020 | 11:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

His flight from Zurich to Tirana yesterday was canceled.



Lajcak wrote on his Twitter account that after yesterday's complications with the trip, the international community took action and is now on the road, thanks to the Swiss army.



"I am looking forward to the official start of my visit to Kosovo later today," Lajcak wrote.



When he is on the ground, Lajcak will meet with his interlocutors in order to determine specific dates and modalities for the quick resumption of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Tanjug was told in Brussels yesterday.



Lajcak was supposed to arrive in Pristina yesterday, but it was confirmed in the Office of the Special Representative that yesterday's flight from Zurich to Tirana was canceled.