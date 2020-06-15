Politics Vucic vs. robot Emma: Why did you come to Serbia? President of Serbia is visiting the exhibition of the Center for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at the Teacher Education Faculty at University of Belgrade Source: Tanjug Monday, June 15, 2020 | 12:20 Tweet Share Tanjug, Rade Prelić

The hosts informed the President about everything the Center has at its disposal, including the robot Emma, whom Vucic asked why she came to Serbia, to which she replied that she "loves Serbia".



"Of course I came, I love Serbia. This is a country with beautiful nature and people and it has a promising future in terms of the development of robotic disciplines. I am sure that you will become one of the most advanced countries in the world," Emma replied.



He also had the opportunity to see smart classrooms equipped with interactive whiteboards, which are connected to the tablets that students have, and to get acquainted with the software that was made to make it easier to hold classes.



In one of the laboratories, guests could witness the demonstration of a physics lesson. Then, they toured the zone in which the skills needed for the 21st century are developed, but also characteristics such as cooperation, team spirit, but also the talents of students.



Namely, the Center is a joint venture of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development and the company "NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited" and is part of the strategic development program of Serbia, which recognizes the importance and advantage of knowledge of innovation and the Internet.



The ceremonial opening of the center is planned for the first half of July, when Chinese partners will come to Belgrade.



Along with the President of Serbia, the exhibition showroom was also visited by the Minister of Education Mladen Sarcevic, the Minister of Innovation and Technological Development Nenad Popovic and the Ambassador of China to Serbia, Chen Bo.