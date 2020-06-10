Politics Vucic announced significant changes in the government after the elections Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that there'll be significant changes in the composition of the new government, if the list he leads wins the majority. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 10, 2020 | 10:58 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Tara Radovanović

However, now he does not want to comment on who could be the new prime minister.



"Significant changes ... Some of those who are now ministers will remain in the government, but there will be significant changes. I am very satisfied with the work of Ana Brnabic, but I would not comment on who will be the new prime minister.



If there are people of trust and people whose work I highly appreciate, Ana Brnabic, Milos Vucevic, Branislav Nedimovic and Sinisa Mali - are certainly among them".



He points out that the decision will be made by those who will form the majority.



"If some people think that they are in power forever and that no one should be removed, but that they can only progress, then you will always have a problem. Then 12 ministers would just wait to become prime ministers and always be dissatisfied, or always keeping their ministerial positions, and that is not realistic, the same goes for the prime minister", Vucic concluded.