Politics Thaci: The agreement will be reached until the end of the year Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said that Pristina is ready for a dialogue with Belgrade and that the process should not be delayed. Source: Kosovo online Monday, June 8, 2020 | 12:20 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE Petrit Prenaj

He added that he believes that an agreement could be reached this year, Kosovo online reports.



Thaci said that it would have to move quickly in that direction in order for Kosovo to join the EU and NATO. He stated that he is optimistic that an agreement with Serbia will be reached this year.



"I am grateful to the government for removing the excuses that Serbia used to avoid dialogue. Kosovo is clear in what it wants in dialogue. Above all, Kosovo is in this process together with the United States and all other allies. We must move as soon as possible in that direction in order to become part of NATO and the EU", Thaci said.



He said internal unity facilitates the work of international partners, adding that Kosovo is ready and will work to be as united as possible.



He added that Kosovo will work on the full implementation of the agreements signed earlier this year.



"The government's decision was followed by a positive reaction from the United States. The MCC's funds were immediately unblocked. The scholarships that were stopped will now be returned. Important decisions need to be made. Fees and other populist decisions have damaged Kosovo's institutions and image," Thaci concluded.



The President of Kosovo added that the risk of a pandemic has not passed.



According to him, the increase in the number of infected people indicates the risks that things will turn in the wrong direction.