Politics Vucic on TV Prva on Saturday at 10 o'clock The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will be hosted in the morning program of TV Prva tomorrow at 10 am. Source: B92 Friday, June 5, 2020 | 22:48 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav

On that occasion, numerous topics will be discussed, such as the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, plans for the average salary in Serbia to be 900 euros, as well as many others.