Politics Kosovo Government elected Kosovo Parliament voted with 61 votes in favor, 24 against and one abstention, led by Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

The new Kosovo Government consists of four vice presidents and 16 ministers.



Besnik Tahiri will be the first Deputy Prime Minister, and the Vice Presidents are Driton Selmanaj and Albulena Balaj.



Furthermore, Goran Rakic will also assume the role of the Deputy Prime Minister, but also the Minister of Local Self-Government.