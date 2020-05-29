Politics Grenell: "I can't wait to continue mediating regarding Kosovo issue" The Special Envoy of the U.S. President for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, spoke out and sided with Kosovo President Hashim Thaci. Source: B92, Kosovo online Friday, May 29, 2020 | 12:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC/ arhiva EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC/ arhiva

Grenell said that everyone should respect the decision of the Constitutional Court on the decree of President Hashim Thaci pertaining to the appointment of Avdullah Hoti as the Prime Minister Designate of the new Kosovo Government, Koha reports.



Richard Grenell said that "he cannot wait to continue working with Kosovo".



"The Constitutional Court has made a decision. In order to ensure peace and stability and support the integrity of Kosovo's judicial system, everyone must respect the court's decision. I can't wait to continue my work with the people of Kosovo and their government," Grenell said.



A press release said that the Constitutional Court unanimously ruled that a new government can be formed without dissolving parliament, adding that the temporary ban has been lifted allowing Hoti to form his cabinet. The Kosovo Constitutional Court upheld President Hashim Thaci's appointment of Avduallah Hoti as Prime Minister Designate.



The Constitutional Court assessed that the President acted in accordance with Article 82, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution regarding the mandate given to Avdullah Hoti to form the Government of Kosovo.