Politics Vucic invited to the 2020 Moscow Victory Day Parade Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko stated that President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, has been invited to the military parade on June 24 Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 14:19

The parade is organized on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War.



"President Vucic has an invitation and based on that invitation, he will visit Moscow on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day," Botsan-Kharchenko confirmed.



He told "Sputnik" that many things depend on the normalization of the situation during the coronavirus pandemic.



"Restrictions are being eased in Serbia. There are still restrictions in our country. There are no flights between the two countries," Botsan-Kharchenko told the "Sputnik" portal.



He said that he had a series of meetings with the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs, Aleksandar Vulin and Ivica Dacic, as well as that the development of economic relations between the two countries was discussed at the meeting with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.



"I would say that everything we had from the plans remains on the agenda, no one is giving up. And when it comes to implementation, the sooner the epidemic and restrictions end, the better. As for our projects, not all companies took a break", the Russian Ambassador stated.