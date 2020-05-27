Politics "In six months, there will be a magnificent factory here" Aleksandar Vucic attended the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the future plant of the Kyungshin Cable company in Smederevska Palanka. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 10:35 Tweet Share Foto: B92

The company was founded in 1974 and is a leader in the Korean market of electronic parts for the automotive industry.



The investment is worth more than 20 million euros, including the construction of a plant in the Guberas industrial zone, which will gradually employ between 700 and 1.000 workers.



This is the first large investment in Smederevska Palanka in the last 60 years.



The president of the municipality, Nikola Vucen, said that, with the huge support of the President and the Government, from a neglected municipality, Smederevska Palanka grew into a prosperous place to live in.



"About 1.000 workers will work in this factory, their families will live better, and they will attract other investors," he said.



The President thanked Kyungshin for investing in Serbia, and said he had prayed for more Korean companies in the country.



"Where Korean investments appear, you see huge progress of those countries," the president says, adding that he is grateful for the work and ambition that they chose Serbia.



He says that other countries from the region were also in competition and all offered good conditions, but "Serbia won".



"I am happy because I know what Smederevska Palanka used to be and how many good people have left this town in the previous decades," the President said.



"I know how much we all tried to change things in the Podunavlje district, the road we used to come here is almost new, and we have been waiting for that for decades, we are investing 30 million euros in the hospital in Smederevska Palanka," Vucic said.



"When did we dream of investing 30 million euros in a hospital here?"



He says that this means that children from this district will have a place to be treated and to work.



"700 people will work here and 700 families will live from it, Smederevska Palanka will get more money for new roads."



"Velika Plana and Smederevo and Raca will benefit greatly from this, absolutely everyone here in the area," the President said, adding that this is a long-term investment.



"This factory will not stop working in five or 10 years because they have parts for electric cars and that is the future."



"It is time for the people who left here to finally return to their homeland," Vucic said.



"We are renewing life in this part of Sumadija and we will have fewer people going abroad for mere existence."



"We have invested significant money and I want the workers to finish their work as soon as possible," the president said, adding that in six months there will be a magnificent factory here.



"All this can be built by our workers together with Korean friends."



The President says that everything possible has been done to raise this part of Serbia and that he thinks that it has been done successfully because the children of this area will have a far better future than us and those who used to live here.