Politics Serbia issues countermeasure against Montenegro's decision: Montenegro Airline banned The Directorate of Civil Aviation, on the basis of reciprocity, passed a measure banning the landing of "Montenegro Airlines" at the "Nikola Tesla" airport. Source: Blic Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | 21:30

Previously, the Government of Montenegro made a decision to open the borders of its country for as many as nine countries, excluding Serbia.



The explanation of this decision, which "Blic" had an insight into, states that as the stated measure is still in force, the citizens of Serbia have been prevented from entering Montenegro.



"On the contrary, in accordance with the Decision on Amendments to the Decision on Declaring COVID-19 Disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Virus a Contagious Disease, restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens, including Montenegrin citizens, into the Republic of Serbia have been removed, the principle of reciprocity in the movement of passengers between the two countries is seriously violated, which directly affects the reciprocity in the operation of scheduled air transport referred to in Article 13, paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on issuing authorizations to foreign air carriers for international public air transport with the Republic of Serbia, and to the detriment of air carriers registered in the Republic of Serbia", the explanation states.



According to media reports, a "Montenegro Airlines" plane with 115 Montenegrin students has just landed at the Belgrade airport. As the decision of the Directorate comes into effect tomorrow, students will be able to stay in Serbia.