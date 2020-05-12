Politics More than a third of DS Main Board members dissatisfied: Lutovac remains at DS healm? On Sunday, May 17, a session of the DS Main Board could be held, at which, as expected, DS President Zoran Lutovac should submit a report on his work Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | 14:08 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ANDRIA VUKELIC/ nr

"If that report is not adopted, it automatically means that Lutovac has lost confidence and will no longer remain at the helm of the party," a source from the Democratic Party and a signatory of the initiative to convene a session of the Main Board told Tanjug.



According to that source, the session of the Main Board was scheduled for Sunday by a third of the members of the Main Board, not the party's head, and that session should be a follow up of the one that was supposed to be held on March 14.



"President Lutovac has scheduled a new session for May 31, and until then, anything can happen in the political life of Serbia. Members are dissatisfied, because the party's policy is no longer heard, membership in the Alliance for Serbia generates dissatisfaction and attitude towards to the leader of Dveri, Bosko Obradovic", points out that source.



Old, respectable DS members from the time of Zoran Djindjic are also dissatisfied.



One third of the Main Board consists of 127 members, and 133 members signed the paper for holding the session.



"Lutovac can no longer choose whether the session will be held then, because the members of the Main Board have already scheduled it. The primary topic at the session will not be the future of the DS in the Alliance for Serbia, but the survival of the DS as the strongest opposition party," the source said.



Asked whether the session would specifically discuss Lutovac's dismissal, the source explained that there was no such item on the agenda, but if his work report was not adopted, it would mean that he had lost the trust of the DS Main Board, that he was no longer president and then the election assembly will follow.