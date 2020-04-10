Politics Vucic delivers respirators and other equipment in Nis today The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will today deliver to Nis a large number of masks, invasive and non-invasive respirators and other medical equipment Source: Tanjug Friday, April 10, 2020 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Georgi Licovski

The President's Office for Cooperation with the Media has announced.



Vucic will also meet with representatives of the local government, the Clinical Center Nis and other health institutions.



After the meeting, President Vucic will address the citizens of Nis and southern Serbia at 11 am through the media.