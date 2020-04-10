Politics 0

Vucic delivers respirators and other equipment in Nis today

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will today deliver to Nis a large number of masks, invasive and non-invasive respirators and other medical equipment

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/ Georgi Licovski
EPA-EFE/ Georgi Licovski

The President's Office for Cooperation with the Media has announced.

Vucic will also meet with representatives of the local government, the Clinical Center Nis and other health institutions.

After the meeting, President Vucic will address the citizens of Nis and southern Serbia at 11 am through the media.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Kurti abolished fees

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has announced that the Government of Kosovo decided to abolish the tariffs on products from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina

Politics Tuesday, March 31, 2020 20:25 Comments: 8
EPA-EFE/ Valdrin Xhemaj
page 1 of 19 go to page