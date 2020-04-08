Politics Vucic: Curfew from Friday to Monday, state of emergency will be lifted within a month President Aleksandar Vucic stated that he is upset every day when he hears the number of the people who got infected and died in Serbia Source: B92 Wednesday, April 8, 2020 | 10:00 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/ avucic / screenshot

"I don't think we are far or near," Vucic replied when asked how far we are from the introduction of the 24-hour curfew on the RTS TV show "Question Mark".



The President says that 400,000 people entered Serbia, but some of them did not know if they were carrying the infection, which is the case with those who came to Cuprija, Nis, Belgrade. The president claimed that 400.000 Serbian nationals had returned home from abroad.



The results are better for Valjevo, Cuprija and Nis, Leskovac is a new hotspot, but Belgrade is still the biggest problem, the President says.



Asked if Belgrade would be quarantined for 24 hours, Vucic replied:



"I would not rule out such a decision," and adds that it depends on the numbers and statistical data.



He says he doesn't have to make the announcement 48 hours earlier.



He says he does not know what in his statement may have upset the public, adding that he is upset every night when he sees how many people die and every day when he sees how many infected people we have.



The President said that all measures had been taken to preserve the lives of the people, preventing more deaths.



"If life-saving measures make anyone anxious, I'm sorry about that, but life will take priority. Every man's life”, Vucic said.



Vucic said that hospitals in Zemun and Zvezdara, VMC in Karaburma, are being filled. He pointed out that the Infectious Diseases Clinic experienced the greatest impact.



"We have no more capacities in Belgrade hospitals, there are no such problems outside Belgrade", the president says.



Almost 50% of non-Belgrade residents are in Belgrade hospitals, and people from Kosovo and Metohija are also admitted.



"Belgrade carries the biggest burden," he says.



President Vucic said that every hospital in the city will become so-called COVID hospitals, with only Military Medical Academy remaining open to treat other patients.



Asked if the citizens would be able to spend Easter with their extended family members, Vucic said it would certainly not be possible.



When the epidemic is over, he states that he will know what to say to those who were acting cowardly, but also to reward all those who deserved it.



"I'll especially address these people when it's over," he says.



He also states that there will be days when there will be more dead than 8.



Serbian President said that the weekend curfew could be extended to start on Friday instead of Saturday, as Saturday morning cost us a lot. He said that they will quite certainly impose that measure on Belgrade and Nis, and they’ll see about the rest of Serbia. Vucic said in a live appearance. He added that the measures are being taken to prevent more deaths.



From the Clinical Center of Vojvodina, the president spoke with the zero patient who brought the virus to Serbia.



"I cheered him," he says, adding that the man, who he says is a Hungarian who speaks Serbian well, did not believe it was him.



According to the President, our country has made a lot of progress, with the highest percentage of respirators per capita.



The President hopes that the state of emergency will be lifted within a month.



"We will see to it that the state of emergency will be lifted on the first occasion", and as he hopes it will happen in the next month, perhaps earlier.



He says the threats of political opponents have not scared him, but that he will talk about them when the state of emergency passes.



"But it will be written that someone advocated that 1.780.000 pensioners go out, if it happened, we would not recorded the numbers from Italy, but Italy, Spain, America, France and three times the number of dead," he explains.



We are always prepared in advance, should there be a problem - I'll get on the plane myself, go where we have respirators and start bringing them in, we'll see who's going to stop me. I want to see the respirators we paid for delivered. But don't worry, you know how pessimistic I am, but we have enough respirators. We will fight, we will win, I see the light at the end of the tunnel", the President said, explaining what a huge problem it is in the world to provide respirators nowadays.



The President said that he will visit every hotspot within the country, so that people know that the President is with them, thanking all the people who are fighting epidemic so hard in these turbulent times.