Politics Foreign nationals allowed to remain in Serbia until the end of the state of emergency Serbian Government made a decision on the status of foreign nationals Source: Tanjug Friday, March 27, 2020 | 11:05

At the proposal of the Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Policy, the Government of the Republic of Serbia adopted the Decision on the Status of Foreign Nationals in the Republic of Serbia during the State of Emergency.



The Decision on the Status of Foreign Nationals in the Republic of Serbia during a State of Emergency stipulates that foreign nationals who lawfully resided in the Republic of Serbia on the basis of any of the grounds prescribed by the Law on Foreigners, may lawfully stay in the Republic Serbia while the decision is in force or during the state of emergency, without the obligation to initiate proceedings to further determine their status.



“Serbia, unlike some other countries, is a responsible country that does not differentiate between nations and pays full attention not only to its citizens but also to foreigners who reside with us. The line of work I manage is making maximum efforts to address the many challenges caused by the epidemiological situation in our country”, Minister Zoran Djordjevic said.