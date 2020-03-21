Politics Pristina abolishes fees Government of interim Pristina institutions adopted a decision tonight by Prime Minister Albin Kurti to abolish the tariffs on raw materials from central Serbia Source: Tanjug Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 09:32 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/lajo_2

Tariffs on all goods and products are expected to be abolished on April 1, Kosovo Online reports.



The government made the decision tonight in a telephone session. Ministers of Vetëvendosje and non-Serb minority minister, member of the New Democratic Party, Emilia Rexhepi voted in favor of this decision.



Ministers of the Democratic Alliance of Kosovo (PDK) did not vote, while two Serbian ministers abstained.



Earlier today, Kurti prepared a document to consider and approve the abolition of the 100 percent tariffs on raw materials from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the next government session.