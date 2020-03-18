Politics Vucic and Merkel finish video meeting: Fast dialogue resumption PHOTO Vucic and Merkel are in favor of a rapid resumption of dialogue in order to reach a comprehensive agreement on full normalization of Belgrade-Pristina relations Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 18:42 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav

This was stated in a joint statement following a video conference by Serbian President Vucic and German Chancellor Merkel.



Merkel welcomes the readiness of the President of Serbia to open a dialogue on trade and non-tariff barriers between, as she said, Serbia and Kosovo with EU mediation.



He also welcomes Serbia's readiness to implement the Brussels Agreement on Integrated Management of the Administrative Line, the first step of which will be the commissioning of Merdare Station, with Vucic insisting on full respect and implementation of all provisions of the Brussels Agreement.



President of Serbia and German Chancellor are in favor of a rapid resumption of dialogue in order to reach a comprehensive agreement on the full normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina.



"I am grateful for the German and your personal attention and concern for Serbia and the countries of the Western Balkans," Vucic said.



He said that he would take all necessary steps to successfully continue the dialogue and avoid steps that would damage relations between Belgrade and Pristina in order to create a constructive and open atmosphere for negotiations.



Officials exchanged views on close bilateral and economic ties, Serbia's EU accession process and related reforms, as well as the situation in the region.



During the talks, Vucic and Merkel discussed in detail the challenges of controlling the contagious COVID-19 infection.



Earlier, Serbian President was scheduled to visit Berlin on Sunday and Monday, but he and Merkel jointly decided to talk via video link.