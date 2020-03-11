Politics Confirmed for B92.net: Vucic canceled all SNS election rallies Due to the appearance of the first coronavirus patients in Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic decided to postpone all SNS election activities until April 1st. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 11:11 Tweet Share

The news was confirmed to B92 from the top of the SNS.



A campaign is underway in Serbia for parliamentary, local and provincial elections, scheduled for April 26.



Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Health, up till now, 12 people that were tested, out of 100 of them, are positive for coronavirus, which is why today Serbian state leadership met with the representatives of all health services engaged in suppression of the spread of the virus.



Yesterday, Serbian Government decided to temporarily ban people from the coronavirus hotspot countries from entering Serbia.