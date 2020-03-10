Politics 0

Vucic: We will ban people from certain countries from entering in the short term

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that the coronavirus epidemic will temporarily call for banning people from affected areas from entering Serbia

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC
EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

"We will take measures and ban the entry of people from certain countries or threatened areas for a short period: from northern Italy, parts of Switzerland, South Korea and certain provinces of China, as well as from Iran ...", Vucic said.

Vucic said on Television Kopernikus that the state would take other necessary measures.

The number of infected will increase, Vucic says, because it cannot be stopped, but the state will do everything possible to keep that number as low as possible and protect the citizens.

He said that Italy had done everything it needed to do, so again 360 people succumbed to the virus, and in Serbia, only two are currently infected, nevertheless, there are those who accuse the authorities of not organizing the health system in this situation.

However, the World Health Organization praised Serbia, the president said, pointing out that there was no room for panic.

We need to show caution and responsibility, Vucic said.

