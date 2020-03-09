Politics "Kurti had strong support from Europe, but..." Serbian President said he is confident that the US will not give up on their request to Pristina to fulfill the conditions for resuming a dialogue with Belgrade Source: Beta Monday, March 9, 2020 | 13:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/

Following a visit to the Krusik defense industry plant in Valjevo, Vucic said that there was "no doubt" that in some EU countries there are "certain sympathies" for Kosovo's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti.



"There was sympathy for Kurti in a part of Serbian public until he started talking about Greater Albania," Vucic said.