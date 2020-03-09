Politics "It is in someone's interest to block Kosovo's agreement with Serbia" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci claims that it's in someone's interest to obstruct agreement between Kosovo and Serbia on mutual recognition, Gazeta Express says Source: Kosovo online Monday, March 9, 2020 | 07:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Petrit Prenaj

Thaci's statement on Twitter was written an hour after Ramush Haradinaj spoke out against the current form of dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia in which Thaci is leading the process.



"There is a lot of interest from certain people to disrupt the process of reaching a final peace agreement between Kosovo and Serbia. So, let me say it again, loud and clear: We’re talking about ending a century old conflict, focusing on economic development... better life for our citizens, and mutual recognition. Nothing more & nothing less", Thaci wrote on Twitter.



Thaci wrote that the role of the United States is indispensable and added that Special Envoy Richard Grenell was doing a great job and had the full support of Matt Palmer.



"Thank you, Donald Trump for working for peace in the world", Thaci concluded.