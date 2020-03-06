Politics Government meeting on migrants began; Vucic issued orders to the army, police and BIA Due to increasingly unreliable situation, a meeting on migrant related issues and coordination of work of state bodies is held today in the Government of Serbia Source: B92, Prva TV Friday, March 6, 2020 | 08:50 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA SRBIJE/ Slobodan Miljevic/ bk

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, along with the Ministers of the Interior and Defense, Nebojsa Stefanovic and Aleksandar Vulin.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has already ordered the army, police and the Security Information Agency (BIA) to close our border to North Macedonia almost hermetically in case of a migrant inflow that has been attempting to enter Greece for days, Belgrade media reported last night.



According to "Novosti" and "Blic", the President of Serbia has taken this precautionary step, taking into account, first of all, national security, although, as "Novosti writes", he is against xenophobic politics, because our people have been taught through their own tragic experience, to always show solidarity with all those who had fled the war zones.



Vucic has been receiving operational data on a daily basis from our security services since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened borders and allowed refugees to cross to the EU.



President of Serbia is convinced that if necessary, Serbia will be able to protect its territory and that it will not become a "parking lot for migrants".



By the way, Greece has blocked the entry of nearly 35,000 migrants so far and is preparing to deport hundreds of those who have managed to enter the country since Turkey opened the border.



Ankara, on the other hand, deployed around 1,000 of its specialists to prevent the return of migrants to the interior of Turkey.



The Bundestag overwhelmingly rejected a request by the Greens to accept 5,000 refugees from vulnerable groups from the Greek islands.



Moreover, because of the migrant situation, EU foreign ministers scheduled an extraordinary meeting in Zagreb today.