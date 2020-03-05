Politics SNS list "Part Two": Singer, actor, songwriter, basketball player and handball player Many prominent names from public life are on the lists of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) for the upcoming parliamentary and local elections, "Blic" reports Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 09:45 Tweet Share

According to daily "Blic", for now, the electoral list for the national parliament is known.



First on the list, after the list holder Aleksandar Vucic, is Minister of Agriculture Branislav Nedimovic, followed by Assembly Speaker Maja Gojkovic, prominent violinist Jovan Kolundzija, Mayor of Novi Sad Milos Vucevic, Pink TV host Lav Pajkic, former Minister of Culture and Director of Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra, Ivan Tasovac... "Among the top 20, as many as 11 of them are young and promising candidates from the SNS Leadership Academy... Vucic has announced that the focus will be on young people, which has been achieved," a source from the SNS top circles told daily.



The source added that surgeon Moma Jakovljevic and singer Oliver Mandic will be on the list at the local elections in Belgrade in Stari grad municipality, and on Vracar, besides Nikola Selakovic, there will be songwriter Marina Tucakovic, actor Branko Milicevic Kockica, volleyball player Jelena Nikolic Nenadic, former handball player Dragana Pesic Belojevic.



In Palilula municipality, the list will be led by actress Tijana Curovic, Zvezdara list will be headed by basketball player Djordje Gagic, while singer Neda Ukraden and fashion designer Suzana Peric will also be on the list...